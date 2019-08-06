|
|
Mrs. Murielle L.
Andress
Mrs. Murielle L. Andress, 75, of Palmerton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Floyd L. Andress Jr., who passed away on May 3, 2013.
Born on July 16, 1944, in Gr-andfalls, New Brunswick, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Hector Mazerolle and the late Marie (Castonguay) Mazerolle.
Murielle was a homemaker all of her life, caring for her family.
She was a very active and instrumental part of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Palmerton. She assisted with daily opening and closing of the church; was a member of the choir, counting committee and led Bible studies; and was a Eucharistic minister.
She looked forward to the Tuesday morning Bert's Breakfast Club.
She enjoyed flowers, gardening and cooking.
Surviving are two sons, Scott R. Andress, and his wife, Carlene, of Palmerton, and Chade M. Andress, and his wife, Suzanne, of Lehighton; three sisters, Malvina St-Amand, Gisele Lilly and Parise Martin-Mazerolle; four brothers David, Gilles, Gerard and Gerald Mazerolle; and five grandchildren, Bryce, Jagr, Seth, Nicole and Nathan.
She was also predeceased by two brothers, Amede and Marjorique.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Interment, parish's new cemetery, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Contributions in her name may be made to the memorial fund of the church, c/o the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, Pa. 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 6, 2019