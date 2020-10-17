Murray O. Andreas

Murray O. Andreas, 86, of Nesquehoning, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in his residence.

He was the husband of Kathryn A. "Kay" (Mucklow) Andreas. They were married for 66 years on May 29 of this year.

Born in Andreas on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 1933, he was a son of the late Mark O. and Evelyn E. (Creitz) Andreas.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed at the Bethlehem Steel Corp. and the Trojan Powder Explosives Corp. He also worked in the maintenance department for Merchant's/Wells Fargo financial institutions.

Murray was a lifelong member of Ben Salem United Church of Christ, East Penn Township, where he volunteered his time with the willing workers.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Deborah K. Andreas of Coatesville; a son, Michael O. Andreas and his wife, Paula, of Kingsville, MO; two granddaughters; four great-granddaughters; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Clair and Lawrence Andreas.

Service: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Ben Salem UCC, 1965 Church Hill Road, Lehighton with the Rev. Michael J. McGowan officiating.

COVID 19 regulations and social distancing will be in place. Facemasks are mandatory. It will be a private viewing.

Interment in the parish (New) cemetery.

Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Ben Salem UCC, P.O. Box 128, Andreas, PA 18211.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store