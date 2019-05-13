Mrs. Myrle F. Bird

Mrs. Myrle F. Bird, 84, formerly of Walnutport, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the widow of Clifford L. Bird.

She had worked in var-ious local mills and was also a homemaker.

Born on Aug. 12, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Marion (Kane) Wanamaker.

She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregation, Wal-nutport.

Myrle will be missed by all her loving family, including many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her loving caring ways and her witty sense of humor, "laugh until you cry," also, for her special homemade chocolate chip cookies and the chocolate cupcakes her and dad would make together with the added ingredient of love.

Surviving are her children: Bret Bird, Linda Coleman, Leanne, wife of Ed Wechsler, Ann Royer and Brenda Holliday, and her companion, Kevin Fisher; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rita Wanamaker.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Interment, Slatedale Cemetery. Call 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , 617 Main St., Hellertown PA 18055. Published in Times News on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary