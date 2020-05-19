|
|
Mysty Leigh Nelson
Mysty Leigh Nelson, 44, passed away on April 24, 2020.
Born in Fairfax, VA, on Aug. 23, 1975, she was the dau-ghter of Tracey Downing of Palmerton, Col. Richard Q. McDonald of Arkansas and Donald Nelson of Virginia.
Mysty grew up in Palmerton, and graduated with the Palmerton Class of 1993, which is where she nurtured friendships that lasted a lifetime. She pursued further education at Kutztown University.
Mysty had so much love for her children, her family, friends, yoga and the beach.
She will be deeply missed by her mother, Tracey; and her children, Emma, 20, Mathieu, 13, and Ryleigh, 11. She had special relationships with each of her siblings, Donny Nelson of Palmerton, Vesta Nelson of Maryland, Josh Haja and Jami Haja, both of Palmerton. She was an aunt to her niece, Jade; and nephews, Tre, Jevon, and Jordan; and she had many other nieces and nephews in Michigan. She is also survived by many loving friends and family members.
Mysty was preceeded in death by her stepsister, Allie; and stepfather, James (JD) Downing.
Services: At the request of the family, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 30 at 65 Maple Lane Palmerton. Arrangements were entrusted to Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel, Virginia Beach, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for her children, c/o Tracey Downing, 65 Maple Lane Palmerton, PA 18071.
Published in Times News on May 19, 2020