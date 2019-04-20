Home

Nadia Bojko Obituary
Nadia Bojko
Nadia (Knuk) Bojko, 94, formerly of Kunkletown, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Bedford Care Medical Center, Hattiesburg Forrest, Mississippi. She was the wife of the late Iwan Bojko who passed in 2016.
Born in Oskiluk, Ukraine, she was a daughter of the late Anton and Maria Knuk.
Nadia was employed as a private homecare aide in New York for many years, and previously worked in the garment industry and shoemaker.
She was a member of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Palmerton.
Survivors include daughter, Jean DeMaeo of Sumrall, Miss.; son, Walter and wife, Betsy, of Kunkletown; two grandchildren, Sandy and Johny; four great-grandchildren, Jennie, Evan, Alisa and Damian.
Services: Divine Liturgy at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23 at St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 101 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Parastas, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment, Parish's Upper Cemetery, Maple Drive, Palmerton. Online condolences can be signed at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions can be made to the Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Times News on Apr. 20, 2019
