Mrs. Nadine E. Yankowy
Mrs. Nadine E. Yankowy, 42, of Northampton, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She and her husband, Jerome J. "Jay" Yankowy Jr., celebrated 8 years of marriage on May 21.
Born on Aug. 31, 1977, in Coaldale, she was a daughter of George and Ann (Bonner) Nalesnik of Nesquehoning.
She was a 1995 graduate of Panther Valley High School and continued to Lycoming College, where she graduated in 1999 with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
Nadine worked as a patient safety nurse for St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.
She will be lovingly missed by her family and friends. Her son, Noah, was her world.
Surviving in addition to her husband, parents and son are a sister, Trish DeMatto, and husband, Mark; maternal grandmother, Eileen Bonner; in-laws, Jerome Sr. and Beverly; sister-in-
law, Jacqueline Albus, and husband, Patrick; nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; loving friends of the "Six Pack" and many other caring friends.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Mary and William Nalesnik, and maternal grandfather, Vincent Bonner.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, St. John Fisher Church, 1229 Third St., N. Catasauqua. Entombment, Assumption BVM Cemetery, Northampton. Call 8:30-9:15 a.m. Saturday, Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Noah's college fund in loving memory of Nadine. Online condolences can be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Dec. 27, 2019