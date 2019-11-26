Home

Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Nancy A. Nocek

Nancy A. Nocek Obituary
Nancy A. Nocek
Nancy A. Nocek, 63, of Penn Forest Township, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospice in Allentown. She was the wife of Richard Nocek.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Mary Jane (Wright) Golbeski.
Nancy was a graduate of Roxborough High School and then went on to graduate from Thomas Jefferson University as a nurse.
She worked for Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, as an LPN for many years and for the Blue Mountain Wound Care Center.
Nancy loved doing all types of crafts.
Surviving, along with her husband, are daughters, Megan Gorka, and her husband Ryan, of Summit Hill, and Chelsea April, and her husband Nicholas, of Albrightsville; brothers, Larry Golbeski of Philadelphia and Robert Golbeski, and his wife Helen, of Roxborough; sister, Susan Slawek of Blue Bell; grandson, Brody Gorka.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy.
Service: A Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later time.
Contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 93 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 26, 2019
