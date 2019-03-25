Home

Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
Nancy C. Rhyder
Nancy C. Rhyder, 82, formerly of Second Street, Lehighton, died late Wednesday evening, March 20, 2019, in Penn Forest Township.
She was employed by the former Scotty's Fashions Company, Lehighton, for over 30 years.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Gordon and Gladys (Riedhl) Rhyder.
She was a graduate of the former Franklin High School, East Weissport.
She was a longtime member of the ILGWU and the Beaver Run Sportsman's Club, Lehighton.
Surviving are two sisters, Lizzie, wife of Junior Green of Palmerton, and Laura, wife of Warren Searfoss of Beltzville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by five sisters, Patricia, Louise, Josie, Thalia and MaryJane; and three brothers, Albert, Allen and Kenny.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton. Interment, Union Hill Cemetery, Court St., Franklin Twp. Call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday in the church. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the memorial fund of the church. Online condolences can be offered at www.schisler
funeralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 25, 2019
