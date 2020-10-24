Nancy Jo Anne (Hoppes) Straiter

Nancy Jo Anne Straiter, 82, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Nancy was born in Lehighton, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Troxell) Hoppes.

Surviving are her husband, Dennis, and daughters: Heidi Cerjan (Robert) and Kristin Campbell (Robert); two sons Eric and Matthew (Diane).

She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy; and her brother,

Dr. Harrison Hoppes.

First and foremost, Nancy put family first and as the matriarch of the family, she is leaving a legacy of love and kindness. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother to five children, grandmother to eight children, great -grandmother to two children, sister, aunt and dear friend. She was bold in her faith and loved the Lord with all of her heart. Nancy exhibited unconditional love to all and knew in her heart that "God is working" in everyone.

Nancy was a role model to her family and so many others. She modeled the fruits of the spirit that are love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-

control. Her faith never wavered and she was persistent in seeking the Lord. Nancy and Dennis put God first in their marriage and depended on the Word and prayer as their compass.

Nancy was a creative and gifted artist, and she and Dennis had hearts for hospitality and reaching out to others. Nancy and Dennis had 61 blessed years of marriage. They traveled, were involved in the church, and in the community as a team. They were partners in everything they did.

Nancy received her bachelor's degree in education from Penn State University and her master's degree in education from George Washington University. She retired as an elementary school teacher teaching in Montgomery County, MD, and then she retired to her homestead in Lehighton.

Nancy knew she was on this earth for a specific time to do the Lord's work, keep the faith, and finish the race.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for His appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Nancy had a heart for ministering to others. She is with the Lord now and although we miss her deeply, we are confident that we will see her again and the next time will be for eternity! Praise God!

"For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16

Service: A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for the spring in the Gettysburg area. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to donate, please donate to Care Net of Carbon County, 531 Mahoning St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Telephone at 610-379-0411, https://carenetcarbon.





