Nancy L. Duquette
Nancy L. Duquette, 85, of Orwigsburg, and formerly of Canadensis, died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Pottsville. She was the wife of the late Lucien Duquette.
She was a daughter of the late Earl and Mabel (Gildner) Shelly.
Prior to retiring she worked in the administrative office at Tobyhanna Army Depot and she previously worked at various sewing mills as a sewing machine operator.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Exley; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are three sons, Keith, Kevin and David Smith; three daughters, Jean Romig, Shirley Davis and Patricia Force; two sisters, Peggy Peltz and Carol Moyer; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Service: Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Trachsville, with the Rev. Virginia M. Heimer officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Times News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
