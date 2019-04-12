Mrs. Nancy L.

Oswald

Mrs. Nancy L. Oswald, 75, of Slatington passed away Thursday, April 11, at her residence. She was the wife of Kenneth H. Oswald. They were married for 44 years on Dec. 1, 2018.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a purchasing agent for the Owens Minor Corporation and previously worked in the same capacity for the New Jersey Zinc Company/Horse Head Industries.

Born in East Penn Township on Saturday, June 12, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Hazel (Ginder) Hoppes.

Nancy was a graduate of Lehighton Area High School and later attended business school.

She was a member of Ben Salem United Church of Christ, where she formerly sang in the parish choir. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing a good card game of Kansas Rummy and Hasenpfeffer with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three daughters, Melissa, wife of Terry Williams of Slatington, Marjorie, wife of Ryan Simmons of Andreas, Donna, wife of Jeff White of Dallas, Texas; three sons, Charles Frey and his wife, Laura, of Lehighton, Nevin Frey and his wife, Denise, of Lehighton, William Oswald and his wife, Kathy, of Danville, Virginia; a stepsister, Jean Guldner of Bowmamanstown; 11 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a stepsister, Kathleen Wentz.

Service: Funeral service, 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, Ben Salem United Church of Christ, 1965 Church Hill Road, Lehighton, with the Reverend Michael J. McGowan officiating. Interment in the adjoining parish cemetery. Call 1-2 p.m. in the church. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Ben Salem UCC Building Fund, P.O. Box 128 Andreas, PA 18211. Online condolences at

