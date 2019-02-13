Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nancy Longsdorf


Nancy Longsdorf Obituary
Mrs. Nancy Longsdorf
Mrs. Nancy Longsdorf, 90, of Palmerton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in her home. She was the widow of the Rev. William Longsdorf.
Born on June 21, 1928, in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Mary (Kirschner) Werner.
She was a teacher in the Allentown School District for nine years before retiring.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving is a daughter, Amy J. Longsdorf of Palmerton.
She was also predeceased by two brothers, Norman Werner and Robert Werner.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , c/o the funeral home, 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 13, 2019
