Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Nancy M. (Beers) Jones

Nancy M. (Beers) Jones Obituary
Nancy M. (Beers) Jones
Nancy M. (Beers) Jones, 88, of Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully Friday morning, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Harold F. Jones, who passed in 2007. Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Esther (Hodges) Beers.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a 1950 graduate of the Palmerton High School.
Survivors: daughters, Gwendolyn R. Gruber of Palmerton, Susan L., wife of Michael Wirth, and Janet L., wife of Darin Dotter, all of Lehighton; son, Bruce E. Whitby of Palmerton; five grandchildren, Kristi, Nicholas, Ian, Amanda and Kenneth; four great-
grandchildren; a brother, Richard and wife, Rosie, of N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Lucille Beers; and brothers, Robert, and Roger.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements under Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions may be made to a .
Published in Times News on Dec. 21, 2019
