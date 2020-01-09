|
|
Nancy Mohrbach
Nancy Mohrbach, 90, of Tamaqua, and formerly of Ashland, died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Hometown. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Mohrbach, who died in 1995.
Born in Ashland on Aug. 27, 1929, Nancy was a daughter of the late Clinton and Florence (Lauer) Tiley.
A 1947 graduate of the former Ashland High School, she graduated from McCann's School of Business and for 20 years was a secretary in Dr. Jewell's dental office.
Nancy was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Tamaqua. She loved to pass her time reading and was very fond of all animals.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Jones, and her husband, Richard, of Lehighton; son, Robert C. Mohrbach, and his wife, Cecilia, of South Tamaqua; grandchildren, Eric Jones, Lisa Jones Roesch, Rebecca Mohrbach, Christian Mohrbach and Erin Mohrbach; eight great-
grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
She was predeceased by siblings Esther Woods, Kenneth Tiley, Lamar Tiley, Joseph Craig Tiley and Joan Tiley Savage.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Nancy's name may be made to the Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Jan. 9, 2020