Nancy Moyer
Nancy (McAdams) Moyer, 72, of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in the UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, Sunbury.
Born in May 6, 1947, in Blairsville, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth McAdams and Mildred (Snyder) McAdams.
She was a 1965 graduate of Blairsville High School.
Nancy was of the Baptist faith.
She will be deeply missed by all.
Surviving are four sons, David Scheitrum, and his wife, Jo Ann, of Summit Hill, Thomas Scheitrum of Lake Hauto, Daniel Scheitrum, and his wife, Tracey, of Harrisburg, and Troy Moyer Jr., and his wife, Rachel, of Tamaqua; a daughter, Kerri Scheitrum of Mahanoy City; 11 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; two brothers, Daniel McAdams, and his wife, Mary Kay, and Ronald McAdams, and his wife, Brenda, both of Blairsville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth McAdams; and a grandson, Brandon Blasko.
Service: Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA, with Pastor Rob Ingmire officiating. Interment, Blairsville Cemetery. Call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the funeral home, 15717, to help with funeral costs.
Published in Times News on Jan. 3, 2020