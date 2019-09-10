Home

POWERED BY

Services
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Matthew's Cemetery
102 Church Road
Kunkletown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi L. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi L. Smith Obituary
Naomi L. Smith
Naomi L. Smith, 93, loving wife and devoted mother, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, in the Gardens at Stroud Nursing Home, East Stroudsburg. She had been a recent resident of Getz Personal Care Home, Kunkletown.
Naomi was the wife of the late Earl E. Smith, who passed away in 2007.
She worked as a sewing machine operator for various area garment factories, retiring in 1985.
Naomi was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Kunkletown.
In past years, she was active in the Young at Heart Club, Kresgeville, and the Sandridge Senior Citizens Club, Kunkletown.
Born in Big Creek and formerly of Kresgeville, Naomi was a daughter of the late Monroe and Lucy (Drye) Keller.
Survivors: Daughter, Sandra, and husband John Renner, of Manassas, VA; son, Stephen, and wife Doris, of Palmerton; grandchildren, Jennifer Capper of Maidenhead, England, Traci Kelly of Tucson, AZ, Jason Renner of Cape Coral, FL; six great-
grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Naomi was predeceased by sisters, Bessie Haberman and Vera Fisher; and brother, Robert Keller.
Services: Graveside, 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 in St. Matthew's Cemetery, 102 Church Road. Kunkletown. No calling hours. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions: St. Matthew's UCC, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown PA 18058. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now