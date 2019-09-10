|
Naomi L. Smith
Naomi L. Smith, 93, loving wife and devoted mother, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, in the Gardens at Stroud Nursing Home, East Stroudsburg. She had been a recent resident of Getz Personal Care Home, Kunkletown.
Naomi was the wife of the late Earl E. Smith, who passed away in 2007.
She worked as a sewing machine operator for various area garment factories, retiring in 1985.
Naomi was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Kunkletown.
In past years, she was active in the Young at Heart Club, Kresgeville, and the Sandridge Senior Citizens Club, Kunkletown.
Born in Big Creek and formerly of Kresgeville, Naomi was a daughter of the late Monroe and Lucy (Drye) Keller.
Survivors: Daughter, Sandra, and husband John Renner, of Manassas, VA; son, Stephen, and wife Doris, of Palmerton; grandchildren, Jennifer Capper of Maidenhead, England, Traci Kelly of Tucson, AZ, Jason Renner of Cape Coral, FL; six great-
grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Naomi was predeceased by sisters, Bessie Haberman and Vera Fisher; and brother, Robert Keller.
Services: Graveside, 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 in St. Matthew's Cemetery, 102 Church Road. Kunkletown. No calling hours. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions: St. Matthew's UCC, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown PA 18058. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 10, 2019