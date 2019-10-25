|
|
Mrs. Natalie
G. Mayor
Mrs. Natalie G. Mayor, 85, who lived most of her life in Jim Thorpe, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2019, in Tacoma, WA, where two of her children and their families reside. She was the widow of Vincent Mayor. They were married on July 24, 1954.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grand-mother and sister.
She worked as a nurses' aide throughout Carbon County.
Born in Dec. 16, 1933, in East Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late Nathan and Dolly (Pry) Melber.
She attended the former East Mauch Chunk High School and took courses at community college over the years.
The deceased was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Sixth and North streets, Jim Thorpe.
Nat was well-known for her high energy levels and her devotion to family and friends. She was a great light in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spent many hours teaching them how to ice skate, swim, bicycle, hit a baseball and play bingo.
She enjoyed traveling, gardening, baking cookies at Christmas to mail to her kids, walks with her husband, painting, reading mystery books, bingo and until even her recent days talked about the weekends spent with the Melber "tribe," as she would call it at Hickory Run in earlier days.
She was one of a kind and loved and adored by family and friends.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and George Smith of Tacoma; a daughter, Kim Mayor of San Francisco, CA; a daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Michael Barclay of Great Falls, VA; a son David Mayor of Fircrest, WA; and three sisters, Raelene Bevich, Margaret Hartman and Adelle Kuhla, three brothers, Harry, Nathan and James Melber, and a sister-in-law, Joan Pfeiffer, all of Carbon County.
Natalie was the proud grandmother of Brian Smith of Tacoma, WA, Trevor Smith of Okinawa, Japan and Michael Barclay Jr. of Arlington, VA, great-grandchildren, Dylan and Ellie Jade Smith of Okinawa, and Lily Smith of Tacoma.
She was also predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Glenn Melber of Jim Thorpe.
Service: The family will hold a private memorial service. Contributions in her name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Sixth and North streets, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Published in Times News on Oct. 25, 2019