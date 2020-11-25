Nathan Charles KuchinosNathan Charles Kuchinos was born Friday, Nov. 20, in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown, to loving parents Chrystal (Greb) and Jason Kuchinos. He passed away Monday, Nov. 23, in St. Christopher Children's Hospital, Philadelphia.Although his time with his family was brief, Nath-an's arrival touched them very deeply.Survi-vors: parents, brother Brandon; and sister Kaylee; maternal grandparents, Matthew and Rita Greb; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Carolann Kuchinos; maternal great-grandparents, Alfred Regits and Shirly Greb; paternal great-grandfather, James Coughlin; aunt Ashley Greb and uncle Tyler Kuchinos; godparents Tyler Kuchinos and Constance Garris.Nathan was predeceased by paternal great-grandmothers Kathryn Kuchinos and Rosemary Coughlin; maternal great-grandmother Marilyn Regits; maternal great-grandfather Richard Greb.Services: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, in Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Call Monday 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Masks must be worn indoors.