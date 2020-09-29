Nathan R. Balogach
Nathan R. Balogach, 65, of Jamestown and Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 28, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton.
Born Saturday, March 5, 1955, in Lehighton, he was a son of Gloria (Shellhammer) Balogach of Lehighton and the late Peter P. Balogach Sr.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a laborer in the construction field.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Nathan was a member of Lehighton Orioles Nest No. 183 and enjoyed joining his friends at the auto races.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a son, Russell Balogach of Weissport; a sister, Patricia Ann Balogach; two brothers, Peter Balogach Jr., and his wife Martha, and Michael Balogach, of Lehighton; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Ella May Hibbler.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Monetary contributions in his name may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements.
