|
|
Neal (Skeeter)
Flexer Sr.
Neal (Skeeter) Flexer, Sr., 90, of Tamaqua, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Health Network Muhlenberg.
He was the son of the late Francis and Bessie (Hauck) Flexer.
Neal served in the Korean War and worked as a machinist for National Can before retiring in 1992.
He had been the sexton at the White Church Cemetery for more than 40 years.
He is survived by a son, Craig; sisters, Elizabeth Demcak and Florence Dech; a brother, Francis (Butch); a daughter-in-law, Barbara; companion, Betty Beltz; grandsons, Neal III and Jordan; and a great-granddaughter, Giavanna.
Neal was predeceased by his wife, Shirley (Gerber); son, Neal, Jr.; and a sister, Mary Ketchledge.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Lamar Christ Funeral Home.
Published in Times News on Jan. 25, 2020