Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Resources
More Obituaries for Neal Flexer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal (Skeeter) Flexer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neal (Skeeter) Flexer Obituary
Neal (Skeeter)
Flexer Sr.
Neal (Skeeter) Flexer, Sr., 90, of Tamaqua, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Health Network Muhlenberg.
He was the son of the late Francis and Bessie (Hauck) Flexer.
Neal served in the Korean War and worked as a machinist for National Can before retiring in 1992.
He had been the sexton at the White Church Cemetery for more than 40 years.
He is survived by a son, Craig; sisters, Elizabeth Demcak and Florence Dech; a brother, Francis (Butch); a daughter-in-law, Barbara; companion, Betty Beltz; grandsons, Neal III and Jordan; and a great-granddaughter, Giavanna.
Neal was predeceased by his wife, Shirley (Gerber); son, Neal, Jr.; and a sister, Mary Ketchledge.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Lamar Christ Funeral Home.
Published in Times News on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -