Neal W. Hinkle
Neal W. Hinkle, 82, of Allentown, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 22, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. He was the husband of the late Marie E. (Zellner) Hinkle. They were married for 56 years.
Born in Coaldale, he was the son of the late Neal G. Hinkle and Mildred E. (Nothstein) Getz and the stepson of the late Ammon Getz.
Neal was an auto technician and the owner and operator of Neal's Performance Center.
He was a member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Allentown. An active drag racing enthusiast, he was known as "The Red Baron" in the drag racing community and is a member of the Pocono Drag Lodge Hall of Fame, Drag Race Hall of Fame.com
, and the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing Legion of Honor. He was a member of the Forks of the Delaware and enjoyed attending model train shows, as well.
Surviving are a son, Donald L. Hinkle, and his wife Cheryl, of Macungie; a grandson, Ryan Hinkle, and his wife Jocelyn, of Schwenksville, a granddaughter, Caitlin Everitt, and her husband Brendan, Alburtis, and two great-granddaughters, Zoey and Maya Hinkle.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can
be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.