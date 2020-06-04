Nevin Earl Remaley
Nevin Earl Remaley, 94, of Florida, formerly of Lehighton, passed away June 2 in Edgewater, Florida.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Lee and Dora (Shafer) Remaley.
He served our country with the U.S. Navy during World War II and later worked for US Airlines as a pilot and was very grateful to the Arner family (Lehigh-
ton) for aviation instr-uction.
Nev-in stated mandatory retirement from aviation piloting was the worst day of his life. He regretted not marrying and having children but he enjoyed all the friends he made in the local community, especially at the Normal Square Inn.
Nevin was a member of the Lehighton American Legion Post 314, Zion UCC, and the Soaring Eagles.
He was predeceased by a sister, Fern Boyer; and a brother, Russell.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lehighton Boys & Girls Band: the Nevin E. Remaley Music Scholarship Fund. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 4, 2020.