In loving memory of Nicholas A. Matto,

who passed away 41 years ago, October 20, 1979.

What happy hours we once enjoyed,

How sweet the memories still.

But death has left a loneliness

the world can never fill.



It only takes this little space

To tell you how much I miss you.

But it will take a whole lifetime

To forget the day I lost you.



Loving thoughts and silent tears

Have marked the passing years.

Tears may dry and fade away

But in my heart you'll always stay. Sadly missed but never forgotten

by brother, Greg Keiser





