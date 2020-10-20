In loving memory of Nicholas A. Matto,
who passed away 41 years ago, October 20, 1979.
What happy hours we once enjoyed,
How sweet the memories still.
But death has left a loneliness
the world can never fill.
It only takes this little space
To tell you how much I miss you.
But it will take a whole lifetime
To forget the day I lost you.
Loving thoughts and silent tears
Have marked the passing years.
Tears may dry and fade away
But in my heart you'll always stay. Sadly missed but never forgotten
by brother, Greg Keiser
Published in Times News on Oct. 20, 2020.