1/
Nicholas A. Matto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of Nicholas A. Matto,
who passed away 41 years ago, October 20, 1979.
What happy hours we once enjoyed,
How sweet the memories still.
But death has left a loneliness
the world can never fill.

It only takes this little space
To tell you how much I miss you.
But it will take a whole lifetime
To forget the day I lost you.

Loving thoughts and silent tears
Have marked the passing years.
Tears may dry and fade away
But in my heart you'll always stay. Sadly missed but never forgotten
by brother, Greg Keiser


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved