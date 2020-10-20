1/
Nicholas A. Matto
In Loving Memory of Nicholas A. Matto,
who passed away 41 years ago today, October 20, 1979.
You left me Dad, 41 years ago,
Upon this very day
God chose your name
from Heaven's scroll
And called you home to stay.

And now you walk Heaven's land
On clouds of snow white sod
As oceans rush to travel the sand,
You've touched the hand of God.

I had no chance to tell you Dad
How much I thought of you.
How losing you would be so sad
And break my heart in two.

No chance to tell you just how much
I miss your tender smile,
Your voice, your laugh
and gentle touch.
But most of all that smile.

I love you Dad, and miss you so.
Some tears are hard to dry.
What hurts me Dad,
as you must know,
I never said goodbye. Sadly missed but never forgotten
by son, Jarrad Matto


Published in Times News on Oct. 20, 2020.
