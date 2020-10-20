In Loving Memory of Nicholas A. Matto,

who passed away 41 years ago today, October 20, 1979.

You left me Dad, 41 years ago,

Upon this very day

God chose your name

from Heaven's scroll

And called you home to stay.



And now you walk Heaven's land

On clouds of snow white sod

As oceans rush to travel the sand,

You've touched the hand of God.



I had no chance to tell you Dad

How much I thought of you.

How losing you would be so sad

And break my heart in two.



No chance to tell you just how much

I miss your tender smile,

Your voice, your laugh

and gentle touch.

But most of all that smile.



I love you Dad, and miss you so.

Some tears are hard to dry.

What hurts me Dad,

as you must know,

I never said goodbye. Sadly missed but never forgotten

by son, Jarrad Matto





