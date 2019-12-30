Home

Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home
200 E Bertsch St
Lansford, PA 18232
570-645-2066
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home
200 E Bertsch St
Lansford, PA 18232
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Byzantine Church
104 E. Bertsch St.
Lansford , PA
Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Nicholas Butrie Jr. Obituary
Nicholas
Butrie Jr.
Nicholas Butrie Jr., 86, of Lansford, passed away on Friday morning, Dec. 27, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Kenderish) Butrie, who passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. They were married for over 65 years.
He worked most of his car-eer for Silber-line Manu-facturing.
Born in New Columbus on Dec. 28, 1932, he was a son of the late Nicholas Sr. and Anastasia (Halushchak) Butrie.
A 1950 graduate of the former Nesquehoning High School, he was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
Nicholas was a very devoted Catholic. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford, and a former member of St. Katharine Drexel (St. Michael's) Catholic Church, Lansford.
He enjoyed playing pinochle, gardening, and, most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Regina, wife of LeRoy Kromer of Andreas; four sons, Nicholas, and his wife, Julie, of New Columbus, Timothy, and his wife, Kay, of Hellertown, Joseph, and his wife, Wendy, of Lansford, and Fr. Matthew-Peter, and his wife, Lisa, of Grand Blanc, MI; a sister Esther, wife of Louis Kubena of Southington CT; 13 grandchildren, LeRoy II, Jennifer, Tim, Roxanne, Melissa, Kate, Lauren, Alex, Ashley, Adam, Monique, Taras and Stasia; 16 great-grandchildren; his caregivers, Debbie Kupres and John Zonca; and many nieces nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret Butrie; two sisters, Mary Dorofee and Anna Schad; and four brothers, John, Peter, George and Michael Butrie.
Service: Funeral service for the couple will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 104 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, with the Rev. Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Interment with full military honors 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Call 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. For more information or to extend online condolences, visit www.shawnclarkfh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 30, 2019
