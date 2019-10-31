|
|
Nicholas
Michael Digiglio
Nicholas Michael Digiglio, 41, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Monday Oct. 28, 2019, in his residence.
Born in Nesquehoning, he was a son of Anna Marie (Eremus) Digiglio and the late William J. Digiglio of Nesquehoning.
He was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving during the Gulf War.
He was employed in the production department of Blue Ridge Pressure Casting, Lehighton and AMETEK Westchester Plastics, Nesquehoning.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 1996, and was of the Catholic faith. Nick enjoyed cats, long walks, and listening to music, but he really just enjoyed life.
Surviving, along with his mother, are sisters Kathy O'Gorman, and her husband Charles, of Nesquehoning, Ann Marie Digiglio of Pittston, and Regina Bretzik of Kunkletown; brothers, William and Anthony of Nesquehoning; many nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William; and a brother Michael.
Service: A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Military interment will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Donations will be accepted in his name to the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences at
www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 31, 2019