Nicholas J. Cantelmi
Nicholas J. "Nick" Cantelmi, 30, died on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. He was the significant other of Kaitlyn Spitzer.
He was the father of Anthony Cantelmi and "Nick" to Anthony's sister Lilly; beloved son of Felix and Diane Cantelmi; brother of Marissa Cantelmi; half-brother of Gina Langley and her husband Steve and their son Brendan; and is also survived by his large extended family.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Church Road, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Interment, church cemetery. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrangements by Wetzel and Son, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the church. www.wetzelandson.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 3, 2019