Nicholas J. Colicigno
Nicholas J. Colicigno, 69, of Ocean City, MD, formerly of New Ringgold, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of the late Jean R. (Barner) Colicigno, who died on Dec. 27, 2015.
Prior to retiring, he worked as a sales manager for Block and Company.
Born in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Marie (LaMonica) Colicigno.
He was a member of St John XXIII Parish, Tamaqua.
Nicholas loved his family and going to the beach.
He was a member of the Sons of Italy, Ocean City, MD.
Surviving are two sons, Nicholas, of Ocean City, MD, and Tony, of Stroudsburg; two daughters, Carla, wife of Jamey Gallagher, of West Grove, and Lisa, wife of William Hairston, of Bethlehem; brother, Greg, and his wife Paula, of Hazleton; sister, Donna, wife of Richard Surmick, of Henderson, NV; four grandchildren, Hailey and James Gallagher, Liam and Miles Hairston; nieces and nephews.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. John XXIII Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Private interment.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 6, 2019