Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Digiglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas J. Digiglio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas J. Digiglio Obituary
Nicholas J. Digiglio
Nicholas J. Digiglio, 52, of MaryD, formerly of Coaldale, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of AnnMarie Nortavage of MaryD.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Charles Digiglio and Paula (Kintz) Digiglio Babinetz.
Nick attended Panther Valley High School.
He worked in construction for local companies and in security at the former Coaldale State General Hospital.
He was of the Orthodox faith.
Nick loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He also enjoyed antique bottle collecting and was a cat lover.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Nick of MaryD; two brothers, Michael Babinetz, and his wife, Patty, of Jim Thorpe, and Charles "Chuck" Digiglio, and his wife, Jeanette, of Carlisle; four sisters, Nancy Babinetz and Jacqueline Babinetz, both of Coaldale, Mary Babinetz of Albrightsville and Melissa, wife of Kenneth Busch, of Oley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service: Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Interment at convenience of family. Call noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now