Nicholas J. Digiglio
Nicholas J. Digiglio, 52, of MaryD, formerly of Coaldale, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of AnnMarie Nortavage of MaryD.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Charles Digiglio and Paula (Kintz) Digiglio Babinetz.
Nick attended Panther Valley High School.
He worked in construction for local companies and in security at the former Coaldale State General Hospital.
He was of the Orthodox faith.
Nick loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He also enjoyed antique bottle collecting and was a cat lover.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Nick of MaryD; two brothers, Michael Babinetz, and his wife, Patty, of Jim Thorpe, and Charles "Chuck" Digiglio, and his wife, Jeanette, of Carlisle; four sisters, Nancy Babinetz and Jacqueline Babinetz, both of Coaldale, Mary Babinetz of Albrightsville and Melissa, wife of Kenneth Busch, of Oley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service: Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Interment at convenience of family. Call noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 30, 2019