Nicholas J. Drosnock III
Nicholas J.
Drosnock III
Nicholas J. Drosnock III, 74, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was the loving husband of Marie (Anthony) Drosnock. They celebrated 48 years of devoted marriage on Sept 2.
Nicholas was born on Sept. 15, 1946, in Fountain Hill, to the late Nicholas "Pickles" J. Drosnock and Mary K. (Beal) Drosnock.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam.
Nicholas started teaching at St. Thomas More School in Allentown. He went on to teach and coach basketball at Jim Thorpe Area High School, Northwestern High School and lastly Nazareth Area High School. He also coached girls basketball for Salisbury High School. After retirement he was a warden at the Dream Mile Sports Club, of Blakeslee.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, of Nazareth. Nicholas was a Phillies fan and an avid fly fisherman.
In addition to his wife, Nicholas is deeply missed by sons, Nicholas J. Drosnock, and his wife Shannon, of North Wales, and Eric Drosnock, and wife Corrie, of Nazareth; grandchildren, Lucas, Megan, Johannes, and Sean; a brother, Gordon Drosnock, and his wife, Patricia, of Nazareth.
Service: Family and friends may gather on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date. Social restrictions will be practiced; face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nicholas's memory to Nazareth Area High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and mailed to 544 Roberts Road, Nazareth, PA 18064; or to Nazareth High School Theatre Troupe and mailed to 501 E. Center St., Nazareth, PA 18064; or to Lansdale Catholic High School Theatre Department and mailed to 700 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Times News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:30 - 03:30 PM
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
OCT
25
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
October 21, 2020
Dear Marie & family,
My prayers are said for you at this time. I am sorry about Nick's passing. I know it was a long struggle. May the good memories of what you shared bring you comfort at this time.
Blessings,
Barb
Barb Seitzinger
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Mrs. Drosnock,

Deepest sympathies to you and the boys! I will always have fond memories playing for coach...I can visualize him now pacing the floor at practice providing the tough love, encouragement, and laughter. "A coach will impact more young people in a year than the average person does in a lifetime." He will surely be missed! Rest in peace.
Steve Sell
Neighbor
October 21, 2020
Great friend.Nicky was was our leader on our Nazareth football team as he was a tremendous athlete but most of all a friend to me
Michael Tarnok
Friend
October 21, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
October 21, 2020
Drosnock Family, Sorry for your loss. As one of his students at Northwestern Lehigh, MR. (D) As a lot of of us called him. Was an Inspiration to all his students. May he rest in peace. God Bless your family in this time of sorrow.
LeRoy
Student
October 20, 2020
DROSNOCK FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
N.H.S. CLASS OF '98
Classmate
October 20, 2020
Bob and I are sending our condolences at this sad time. I will keep you and your family in my prayers God Bless
Bob & Jeri Onraet
Family
