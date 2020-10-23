Nicholas J.
Drosnock III
Nicholas J. Drosnock III, 74, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was the loving husband of Marie (Anthony) Drosnock. They celebrated 48 years of devoted marriage on Sept 2.
Nicholas was born on Sept. 15, 1946, in Fountain Hill, to the late Nicholas "Pickles" J. Drosnock and Mary K. (Beal) Drosnock.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam.
Nicholas started teaching at St. Thomas More School in Allentown. He went on to teach and coach basketball at Jim Thorpe Area High School, Northwestern High School and lastly Nazareth Area High School. He also coached girls basketball for Salisbury High School. After retirement he was a warden at the Dream Mile Sports Club, of Blakeslee.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, of Nazareth. Nicholas was a Phillies fan and an avid fly fisherman.
In addition to his wife, Nicholas is deeply missed by sons, Nicholas J. Drosnock, and his wife Shannon, of North Wales, and Eric Drosnock, and wife Corrie, of Nazareth; grandchildren, Lucas, Megan, Johannes, and Sean; a brother, Gordon Drosnock, and his wife, Patricia, of Nazareth.
Service: Family and friends may gather on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date. Social restrictions will be practiced; face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nicholas's memory to Nazareth Area High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and mailed to 544 Roberts Road, Nazareth, PA 18064; or to Nazareth High School Theatre Troupe and mailed to 501 E. Center St., Nazareth, PA 18064; or to Lansdale Catholic High School Theatre Department and mailed to 700 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
