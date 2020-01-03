Home

Nicholas J. Procina Obituary
Nicholas J. Procina
Nicholas J. Procina, 84, of Palmerton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital-Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus in Lehighton. He was the husband of Valeria (Everett) Procina, with whom he shared 35 years of marriage.
Born April 14, 1935 in Summit Hill, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Rose (Kane) Procina.
Nick worked at the Bethlehem Steel Company as a crane operator for 31 years until his retirement in 1995. Prior to that, Nick honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Surviving are wife, Valeria; a son, Andrew Procina; a daughter, Angeline Proce; stepdaughters, Linda Williams, Donna Horn and Gisele Atherholt; and sister, Margaret Caruso.
He was predeceased by sisters, Rose Procina and Patricia Grover.
Services: will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 3, 2020
