Nicholas J.

Totani Sr.

Nicholas J. Totani Sr., husband, father, brother, devoted poppy of Lake Hauto, Nesquehoning, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hazleton, at the age of 77.

Survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Nancy M. (Angelus) Totani; daughter, Donna Granick, wife of William, of Sterling, Va.; sons, Nicholas J. Totani Jr. of Tamaqua, and Joseph S. Totani of Nesquehoning; sisters, RoseAnn Bales of Lansford, Sofia Mathews, wife of George, of Nesquehoning, and Mary Elizabeth Totani of Philadelphia; brother, John J. Totani of Newton, N.J.; grandchildren, Dominique, Gianna, Leighton; nieces and nephews also survive Nick.

He was predeceased by sister, Inez Larichiuta; and brother, Dr. Louis Totani.

Born Saturday, Aug. 2, 1941, in Coaldale, the son of the late Dominick and Ida (Fortunato) Totani.

A 1959 graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Nick began a long tenured career in the textile industry. Starting at Honig Mills in Lansford, Nick mastered the art of cutting cloth. He opened his own shop in 1981, Aquilla Fashions, transitioning to Danti Inc. in Lansford, which he and his family operated successfully for many years.

Nick was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church. Tamaqua, AACA Car Club of McAdoo and the American Bowling Council. He enjoyed looking forward to his Sunday afternoon card game with the Eastwood Beach Gang.

Civically, Nick served on the Lake Hauto Board of Directors, was a member of the Nesquehoning Zoning Board and a former member of the Nesquehoning Borough Council.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of worship in the church hall. Recitation of the Rosary will be said in church at 10:30 a.m.

Private interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Nesquehoning.

Memorials in Nick's honor to: Marian Catholic High School, 166 Marian Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252; or Tamaqua/Carbon , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.

To offer condolences or share a fond memory of Nick visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary