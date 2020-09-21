Nicholas Koshuta

Nicholas Kos-huta, 74, of Hometown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Maple Shade Meadows, Nesquehoning, to be reunited with his wife of 47 years, Anne (Dougherty) Koshuta, who died in 2010.

He worked at one time for the First Nation-al Bank of Pal-merton and later was a state auditor.

A son of the late Wash and Anna (Soltis) Koshuta, he was a graduate of Lansford High School and Penn State University.

Nicholas was a faithful member of St. Richard's Church, Barnesville, and the Knights of Columbus, and was a great sports fan, especially Penn State.

He was an Army veteran, having served in Vietnam.

Surviving are two daughters, Anne of Jermyn and Molly Neifert of Hometown; a son, Nicholas of Flagstaff, AZ; six grandchildren, Skye Rose, Ignatius, Isidora, Luke, Zachary and Cecilia; a great-grandson, DiAngelo; two sisters, Mary Ann Fixl of Northampton and Angela Chnapko of Emmaus; and a brother, George of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Richard's Catholic Church, Barnesville. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Arrangements by Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store