Norma H. Loch, 91, of Tamaqua, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale.

She was a secretary for the Lehighton Area School District for 22 years before retiring in 1989.

Born on April 22, 1927, in East Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Norman W. and Marion R. (Kolb) Long.

She was a former Girl Scout leader and a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lehighton.

Surviving are two sons, Arnold R. Loch, and his wife, Bonita, of Lehighton, and Larry J. Loch, and his wife, Dianne, of Walnutport; a sister, Sheran J., wife of Richard Decker of Alamagordo, N.M.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Carbon Co. Friends of Animals, c/o the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneral

