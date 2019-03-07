Home

Norma H. Loch

Norma H. Loch Obituary
Norma H. Loch
Norma H. Loch, 91, of Tamaqua, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale.
She was a secretary for the Lehighton Area School District for 22 years before retiring in 1989.
Born on April 22, 1927, in East Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Norman W. and Marion R. (Kolb) Long.
She was a former Girl Scout leader and a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lehighton.
Surviving are two sons, Arnold R. Loch, and his wife, Bonita, of Lehighton, and Larry J. Loch, and his wife, Dianne, of Walnutport; a sister, Sheran J., wife of Richard Decker of Alamagordo, N.M.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Carbon Co. Friends of Animals, c/o the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneral
homes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 7, 2019
