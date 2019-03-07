|
|
Norma H. Loch
Norma H. Loch, 91, of Tamaqua, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale.
She was a secretary for the Lehighton Area School District for 22 years before retiring in 1989.
Born on April 22, 1927, in East Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Norman W. and Marion R. (Kolb) Long.
She was a former Girl Scout leader and a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lehighton.
Surviving are two sons, Arnold R. Loch, and his wife, Bonita, of Lehighton, and Larry J. Loch, and his wife, Dianne, of Walnutport; a sister, Sheran J., wife of Richard Decker of Alamagordo, N.M.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Carbon Co. Friends of Animals, c/o the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneral
homes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 7, 2019