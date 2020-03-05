|
|
Norma Hadesty
Norma "Susie" Hadesty, 83, of Tamaqua, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Pottsville. She was the wife of the late Alfred L. Hadesty, who died Oct. 3, 2019.
Born in Coaldale, on Oct. 17, 1936, Susie was a daughter of the late Norman B. and Anna (Evans) Delp.
A 1954 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she worked for Gerhards Furniture store and as a teller at several local banks, retiring from Core States Bank. Susie and her husband also operated Susie's Food Store from their home for eight years.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tamaqua, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and member of the choir.
Susie could be found at the former Wenzels, Tamaqua, jitter bugging the night away.
She is survived by daughter, Kim Valianatos, and her husband Chris, of Hellertown; sons, Lew Hadesty, and his wife Chris, John Hadesty, and his wife Karen, both of West Penn Township, and Jay "Mick" Hadesty, and his wife Nikki, of Hometown; grandchildren, Steven Hadesty, Juli Hadesty, Morgan Hadesty, Michael Hadesty, Manny Valianatos, Dimitri Valianatos and Amanda Tessitore; great-granddaughter, Nora Hadesty; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Susie was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Delp and Norman "Pete" Delp; and sister, Blodwyn "Snookie" Schneider.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Trinity United Church of Christ, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Darryl Kensinger officiating. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, 503 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, will follow services. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday in the church. Memorials in Susie's name may be made to the church, 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Mar. 5, 2020