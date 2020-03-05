Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Hadesty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Hadesty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Hadesty Obituary
Norma Hadesty
Norma "Susie" Hadesty, 83, of Tamaqua, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Pottsville. She was the wife of the late Alfred L. Hadesty, who died Oct. 3, 2019.
Born in Coaldale, on Oct. 17, 1936, Susie was a daughter of the late Norman B. and Anna (Evans) Delp.
A 1954 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she worked for Gerhards Furniture store and as a teller at several local banks, retiring from Core States Bank. Susie and her husband also operated Susie's Food Store from their home for eight years.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tamaqua, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and member of the choir.
Susie could be found at the former Wenzels, Tamaqua, jitter bugging the night away.
She is survived by daughter, Kim Valianatos, and her husband Chris, of Hellertown; sons, Lew Hadesty, and his wife Chris, John Hadesty, and his wife Karen, both of West Penn Township, and Jay "Mick" Hadesty, and his wife Nikki, of Hometown; grandchildren, Steven Hadesty, Juli Hadesty, Morgan Hadesty, Michael Hadesty, Manny Valianatos, Dimitri Valianatos and Amanda Tessitore; great-granddaughter, Nora Hadesty; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Susie was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Delp and Norman "Pete" Delp; and sister, Blodwyn "Snookie" Schneider.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Trinity United Church of Christ, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Darryl Kensinger officiating. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, 503 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, will follow services. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday in the church. Memorials in Susie's name may be made to the church, 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -