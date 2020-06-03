Norman E. Rehrig Jr.
Norman E.
Rehrig Jr.
Norman E. Rehrig Jr., 63, of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Monday, June 1, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Tomanio) Rehrig, the late Lynndell (Frantz) Rehrig and was formerly married to Sharon Burger of Kresgeville.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of Virginia F. (Smith) Rehrig of Lehighton and the late Norman E. Rehrig Sr.
Norman was a 1975 graduate of The Lehighton Area High School. He served our country during the Vietnam War attain-ing the rank of PV-2.
Prior to his retire-ment, he was employed by the Kovatch Corporation as a pump technician.
He was a member of Faith Alive United Methodist Church, Bowmanstown, and formerly voluteered at the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company as an EMT.
He served as a Boy Scout leader with Troop 187 and formerly operated the "Kidsville" museum learning center in Jim Thorpe.
Surviving are a daughter, Beth A., wife of Mark Taptich, of Lehighton; a son, Bradley L. Rehrig, of Lehighton; a stepdaughter, Danielle, wife of Carson Gaston, of Lehighton; a brother, Troy A. Rehrig, and his wife Sandra, of Somerdale, NJ; a granddaughter, Emma Taptich; two stepgranddaughters, Kelsey and Cera; a stepgrandson, Riley; nieces and nephews.
Service: A private service for the immediate family will be held on Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to a church or charity of one's choice; or the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, No. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


Published in Times News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Service
11:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
