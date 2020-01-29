Home

William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
Norman H. Griffith Jr. Obituary
Norman H.
Griffith Jr.
Norman H. Griffith Jr., 87, of Saylorsburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 27 in his home.
He was the loving husband of the late Caroline E. (Houck) Griffith. They celebrated 53 years of marriage together before her passing in 2006.
Born in Eldred Township, he was a son of the late Norman H. Griffith Sr. and Mamie (Greene) Mackes.
He was a graduate of Polk Township High School.
He was a member of the Brodheadsville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Norman was a textile cutter for numerous textile mills for most of his life. He also worked for R&R Toy Factory in Pen Argyl earlier in his career.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and bottle digging. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by two sons, Norman H. Griffith III, and his wife Debra, of East Stroudsburg, and Kenneth E. Griffith Sr., and his wife Sharon, of Saylorsburg; two daughters, Joy Singer, and her husband Joseph, of East Stroudsburg, and Vickie Hartman, and her husband Jeffrey, of Easton; a brother, James Mackes, and his wife Linda, of Kresgeville; a sister, Eileen Rinker, and her husband Donald, of Vermont; six grandchildren, Crystal Singer, Kenneth E. Griffith Jr., and his wife Brenda, Jason Singer, Ryan Griffith, and his wife Brittany, Carissa Roth, Dylan Hartman; a son-in-law, Robert Singer; seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Singer; and a stepfather, James Mackes.
Service: A viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Paul Aurle officiating. Burial will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery, Brodheadsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, Developmental Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015; or to the American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Rockville, MD 20852. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 29, 2020
