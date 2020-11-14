Norman J. "Sonny" Eckley

Norman J. "Sonny" Eckley, 83, of Ochre Street, Lehighton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at home.

Born in Albrightsville, he was the son of the late Archie and Alice (Dotter) Eckley.

Prior to retiring, he was a school bus driver, driving bus #18 for George's Transportation Co. He also worked for the former Leonard Borger Transportation Co. and the former McGrail Furniture Store.

He was a hard worker and took great pride in his work.

Sonny loved spending time with his family and grand-puppies (Nick, Abby and Val).

He enjoyed hosting dinners during the holiday seasons and going out to eat with his grandson, Derrick.

He is survived by a son, Norman J. Eckley and wife, Deanna; daughters, Dawn and husband, Dave Zurn, Sonia and husband, Walter Reabold, Jayann and husband, Will Bernheisel; a stepdaughter, Carol Kunkle; sisters, Joyce Gaumer, Laverne McDonald, Helen Smale; grandchildren, Kayla Smith, David Zurn, Derrick Zurn and Mariah Eckley; step-grandchildren, Katarina Kunkle, Kayla Hagenbuch, and great-grandchildren, Abby and Jace Smith.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Edwin, Elwood, Willard, Gloria Eckley, Marie Meckes, and Norma Poltrock, who was his twin sister, and a step-grandson, Kyle Hagenbuch.

Services: Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday at Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport with the Rev. Anthony Pagotto officiating. Calling hours from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Lehighton Cemetery.





