Norwood C. Ohl
Norwood C. Ohl, 85, formerly of Tamaqua, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem. Norwood was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dolores J. (Ruch) Ohl, on Feb. 12, 2017.
Born Thursday, Oct. 4, 1934, in Rahn Township, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late Wilbur and Barbara (Roberts-
haw) Ohl.
Surviving are a son, Frank Ohl; daughter, Norma J. Dodson, wife of Kenneth; brothers, Harry Ohl, and his wife, Marlene, and Wilbur Ohl, and his wife, Patricia; sisters, Arlene Quinn, wife of Jack, Alberta Bonetsky, Priscilla Dennis and Cumeatta Conrad, wife of Robert; grandchild, Joshua Ohl; great-grandchild, Jonathan Ohl; many nieces and nephews.
Norwood served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He retired from Parish Steel, having worked as a machine operator.
A member of St. John U.C.C. of Tamaqua, Norwood enjoyed antique cars, collecting coins and guns, and hunting.
Norwood owned and spoiled many dogs during his lifetime.
Service: Friends may call at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, on Tuesday from 9:30 until 11 a.m.
Private funeral services and interment with military honors at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorials to: St. John U.C.C., 150 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Norwood C. Ohl, 85, formerly of Tamaqua, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem. Norwood was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dolores J. (Ruch) Ohl, on Feb. 12, 2017.
Born Thursday, Oct. 4, 1934, in Rahn Township, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late Wilbur and Barbara (Roberts-
haw) Ohl.
Surviving are a son, Frank Ohl; daughter, Norma J. Dodson, wife of Kenneth; brothers, Harry Ohl, and his wife, Marlene, and Wilbur Ohl, and his wife, Patricia; sisters, Arlene Quinn, wife of Jack, Alberta Bonetsky, Priscilla Dennis and Cumeatta Conrad, wife of Robert; grandchild, Joshua Ohl; great-grandchild, Jonathan Ohl; many nieces and nephews.
Norwood served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He retired from Parish Steel, having worked as a machine operator.
A member of St. John U.C.C. of Tamaqua, Norwood enjoyed antique cars, collecting coins and guns, and hunting.
Norwood owned and spoiled many dogs during his lifetime.
Service: Friends may call at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, on Tuesday from 9:30 until 11 a.m.
Private funeral services and interment with military honors at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorials to: St. John U.C.C., 150 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 13, 2020.