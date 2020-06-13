Norwood C. Ohl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norwood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norwood C. Ohl
Norwood C. Ohl, 85, formerly of Tamaqua, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem. Norwood was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dolores J. (Ruch) Ohl, on Feb. 12, 2017.
Born Thursday, Oct. 4, 1934, in Rahn Township, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late Wilbur and Barbara (Roberts-
haw) Ohl.
Surviving are a son, Frank Ohl; daughter, Norma J. Dodson, wife of Kenneth; brothers, Harry Ohl, and his wife, Marlene, and Wilbur Ohl, and his wife, Patricia; sisters, Arlene Quinn, wife of Jack, Alberta Bonetsky, Priscilla Dennis and Cumeatta Conrad, wife of Robert; grandchild, Joshua Ohl; great-grandchild, Jonathan Ohl; many nieces and nephews.
Norwood served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He retired from Parish Steel, having worked as a machine operator.
A member of St. John U.C.C. of Tamaqua, Norwood enjoyed antique cars, collecting coins and guns, and hunting.
Norwood owned and spoiled many dogs during his lifetime.
Service: Friends may call at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, on Tuesday from 9:30 until 11 a.m.
Private funeral services and interment with military honors at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorials to: St. John U.C.C., 150 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved