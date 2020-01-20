|
Norwood N. Frey
Norwood N. "Woody" Frey, 87, of Morrisville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Arden Court, Morrisville. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan (Ziegenfuss) Frey.
Born in Leh-ighton, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary (Kistler) Frey.
He lived in Morrisville for over 60 years and was a proud member of the U.S. Navy, retiring after 20 years of service.
Surviving in addition to his widow are six children, Kevin (Janne) Frey of Morrisville, Nancy (Mark) Hamilton of Hampstead, MD, Wayne (Jennifer) Frey of Belleville, IL, Peggy (Don) Smallwood of Fredericksburg, VA, Terry Frey of Langhorne and Shawn (Kimberly) Frey of Littlestown; four brothers, Donald Frey of Levittown, Charles Frey of Kunkletown, Kermit Frey in Florida and Marlin (Betty) Frey of Lehighton; two sisters, Carrie Stewart and Myrtle Creitz, both of Lehighton; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Russell, Paul, Harold, Nevin and William Frey; and a granddaughter, Traci Johnson.
Published in Times News on Jan. 20, 2020