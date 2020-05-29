Olga A. Gombert
Mrs. Olga A.
Gombert
Mrs. Olga A. (Kufrovich) Gombert, 83, of Beaver Run Road, Lehighton, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the widow of Leon Gombert, who passed away in 1995.
She was employ-ed for several years by the Lehighton Area School District as a cafeteria aide.
Born in Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late John A. and Olga (Smigo) Kufrovich.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lehighton.
Surviving are two daughters, Debbie L. Gombert, with whom she resided, and Kim A., wife of Bryan Whitney of Lehighton; a son, Randy, and his wife, Adele, of Lehighton; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Kathleen, wife of Leo Sweeney, and Helene Heckman, both of Barnesville.
She was also predeceased by two sisters and two brothers.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
