Mrs. Olga A.
Gombert
Mrs. Olga A. (Kufrovich) Gombert, 83, of Beaver Run Road, Lehighton, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the widow of Leon Gombert, who passed away in 1995.
She was employ-ed for several years by the Lehighton Area School District as a cafeteria aide.
Born in Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late John A. and Olga (Smigo) Kufrovich.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lehighton.
Surviving are two daughters, Debbie L. Gombert, with whom she resided, and Kim A., wife of Bryan Whitney of Lehighton; a son, Randy, and his wife, Adele, of Lehighton; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Kathleen, wife of Leo Sweeney, and Helene Heckman, both of Barnesville.
She was also predeceased by two sisters and two brothers.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on May 29, 2020.