Mrs. Olga
Martis Burna
Mrs. Olga Martis Burna, 96, of West Chester, passed into eternal rest on Friday, March 6, at her residence. She was the wife of the late John Burna.
Born in Lansford, on Thursday, Jan. 24, 1924, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Rybnicar) Martis.
She was of the Lutheran faith.
Olga was the valedictorian of the Lansford High School Class of 1942.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the grocery business as a bakery manager.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. in the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Marjorie Keiter officiating. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. Interment following the services in St. John's Slovak Lutheran Cemetery, Summit Hill. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to a church or . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 9, 2020