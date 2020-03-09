Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Burna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Martis Burna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga Martis Burna Obituary
Mrs. Olga
Martis Burna
Mrs. Olga Martis Burna, 96, of West Chester, passed into eternal rest on Friday, March 6, at her residence. She was the wife of the late John Burna.
Born in Lansford, on Thursday, Jan. 24, 1924, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Rybnicar) Martis.
She was of the Lutheran faith.
Olga was the valedictorian of the Lansford High School Class of 1942.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the grocery business as a bakery manager.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. in the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Marjorie Keiter officiating. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. Interment following the services in St. John's Slovak Lutheran Cemetery, Summit Hill. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to a church or . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -