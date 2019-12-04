|
Mrs. Olga S.
Harrison
Mrs. Olga S. Harrison, 89, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in The Summit at Blue Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. She was the widow of John O. Harrison, who passed away Jan. 6, 2003.
She was a seamstress for the former Cassie Sportswear, Nesqueh-oning, until retiring.
Born in Nesquehon-ing, she was a daughter of late Peter and Anna (Drozd) Smetana.
She was a devoted member of St. John Russian Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning, where she spent countless hours helping with church activities and fundraisers.
She also enjoyed camping with her family.
Surviving are two sons, John R. of Lansford and David J. of Nes-quehoning; four grandchildren, Jennifer, wife of John Blasena, Julie, wife of Ryan Tremblay and John S. Harrison and Jason Harrison; two great-grandsons, Luke and Lance; a sister, Mary Nastan in Florida; and a brother, Paul Smetana, and his wife, Sandy, of Endicott, N.Y.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Peter Guy.
Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. John Russian Orthodox Church, 9 W. Railroad St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Robert J. Teklinski officiating. Interment, parish cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call 9-10 a.m. Saturday in the church. Arrangements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesqueh-oning. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
