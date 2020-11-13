Mrs. Olive Mae Snyder
Mrs. Olive Mae (Kessler) Snyder, 100, of Lehighton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the widow of Dale M. Snyder, who died in 1984.
She was a sewer for the former Hofford Mill, Lehighton, for many years.
Born in Coplay, she was a daughter of the late William and Minnie (Kern) Kessler.
She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Lehighton.
Surviving are three nieces and a nephew.
She was also predeceased by a brother, William Kessler; and three sisters, Louise Schwoyer, Camilla McFarland Vanderbeck and Daisy Rex.
Service: Private family services will be held. Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 304 Mahoning St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com
.