Oliver J.
Angelus
Oliver J. "Ollie" Angelus, 74, of Lake Hauto, Nesquehoning, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Lehighton.
He worked in real estate for many years and was former owner of Epic Lawn Care in Clearwater, Florida, and the former Top of The Hill Tavern, Tamaqua.
Born in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Oliver J. and Rose H. (Forte) Angelus.
A 1963 graduate of Marian Catholic High School, he attended Stephens Trade School and Mansfield University and served honorably in the U.S. Army Intelligence Division during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are a son, Dante A. of Lehighton; two sisters, Nancy Totani and Rose Marie Angelus, both of Nesquehoning; three grandchildren, Dominick, Dante and Ava; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment with military honors, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday. Contributions in his name may be made to Marian Catholic High School, 166 Marian Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online registry and condolences can be signed at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 18, 2019