Onalee M. Cramer
Onalee Margueritte "Ma-C" Cramer, 63, of Slatington, formerly of Blairstown, New Jersey, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 in her home.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker.
Onalee loved spending time with her grandchildren, attending sports events, concerts and local fairs, and taking beach trips.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Oties H. and Lorna E. (Craig) Cramer.
Surviving are three sons, Ethan, Evan, and Eric; daughter, Ashlee; and four grandchildren, Connor, Toby, Persephone and Vada. She was predeceased by brothers, Oties A. and Jon Thomas.
Services: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Condolences at www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on July 27, 2019