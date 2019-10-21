Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calling hours
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
Orpha M. Shaffer

Orpha M. Shaffer Obituary
Mrs. Orpha M.
Shaffer
Mrs. Orpha M. Shaffer, 81, of Lehighton, died on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, Kunkletown. She was the loving wife of Miles H. Shaffer. They passed their 62nd anniversary last month.
She was a sewing machine operator in various area garment mills for many years and was also a cafeteria worker in the Palmerton Area School District.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Harold Bollinger and Edna (George) Bollinger Tyahla.
She was a longtime member of Jerusalem United Church of Christ, Trachsville, the Little Gap Grange and the Hi-Lo Camping Club, and was a life member of the Towamensing Fire Company.
She enjoyed snowbirding in Florida with her husband.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter Karen, a son Keith M., a granddaughter Kortnie, a sister MaryAnn, wife of John Haupt, and a brother Bill Bollinger, all of Lehighton.
She was also predeceased by her stepfather, Michael Tyahla.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Contributions in her name may be made to Jerusalem UCC, 545 Church Drive, Palmerton, PA 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 21, 2019
