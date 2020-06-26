Orval L. Parkhurst
Orval L. "Parker" Parkhurst, 71, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 21, in Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga, TN, while traveling. He was the husband of Lorraine E. (Markoski) Parkhurst. They would have been married 33 years on June 27.
He worked for Con Agra Foods, Treichlers, for 20 years.
Previously, he served honorably in the Vietnam War, rising to the rank of Army SP4.
Parker was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing, where he was active in many aspects of church life.
He enjoyed tinkering with his cars and relaxing on his porch, but more than anything he loved spending time with all his grandchildren.
Born in Kingman, Kansas, Parker was a son of the late Floyd and Lena (Day) Parkhurst.
Survivors: Wife; daughters, Cynthia, and husband Matthew Wentz, Angela Munjone, Christine Ferguson, and Gina, and husband Jason Fuhrman; sons, Eric Parkhurst, and wife Tammy, and James Munjone, and wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Nicole, Spencer, Gabrielle, Derrike, Darian, Mason, Dereck, Lukas, Christian, Cadee and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Carter; brother, Melvin, and wife Linda.
He was predeceased by his sister Violet; and brother Garry.
Services: Graveside, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, in Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. Call 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 29, at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Masks are required for visitation at the funeral home.
Contributions: Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 26, 2020.