Orval L. Parkhurst
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Orval's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orval L. Parkhurst
Orval L. "Parker" Parkhurst, 71, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 21, in Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga, TN, while traveling. He was the husband of Lorraine E. (Markoski) Parkhurst. They would have been married 33 years on June 27.
He worked for Con Agra Foods, Treichlers, for 20 years.
Previously, he served honorably in the Vietnam War, rising to the rank of Army SP4.
Parker was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing, where he was active in many aspects of church life.
He enjoyed tinkering with his cars and relaxing on his porch, but more than anything he loved spending time with all his grandchildren.
Born in Kingman, Kansas, Parker was a son of the late Floyd and Lena (Day) Parkhurst.
Survivors: Wife; daughters, Cynthia, and husband Matthew Wentz, Angela Munjone, Christine Ferguson, and Gina, and husband Jason Fuhrman; sons, Eric Parkhurst, and wife Tammy, and James Munjone, and wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Nicole, Spencer, Gabrielle, Derrike, Darian, Mason, Dereck, Lukas, Christian, Cadee and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Carter; brother, Melvin, and wife Linda.
He was predeceased by his sister Violet; and brother Garry.
Services: Graveside, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, in Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. Call 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 29, at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Masks are required for visitation at the funeral home.
Contributions: Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Towamensing Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 26, 2020
You will be missed every single day of our lives. Thank you for everything you have been and for everything you have done. I love you. ❤
Angela
Daughter
June 26, 2020
You will be missed every single day of our lives. Thank you for everything - I love you. ❤
Angela
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved