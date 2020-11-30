Oscar E. Beck
Oscar Elias Beck, 89, of Slatington, passed away on Nov. 24, 2020.
He worked for Agway, serving farmers for many years, before he began farming and running a road stand market in Mahoning Valley.
He then began growing Christmas trees and opened Beck's Yule Tree Farms.
Born on July 29, 1931, in Mahoning Valley, he was a son of the late Edgar and Eva D. (Diehl) Beck.
He was a graduate of Lehighton High School and Penn State University, where he obtained his BS in horticulture.
Oscar served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was awarded a Bronze Star for service.
He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton.
Oscar was a spirited character with a great sense of humor, a vivacious twinkle in his eyes and a hearty laugh. He had the ability to instantly connect with people and brought happiness to so many people each Christmas season.
Oscar appreciated the simple joys of the earth, from the perfect crisp apple picked from the orchard to driving over the farm hills of his childhood.
He was fiercely proud of his children, enjoyed their friendship with each other, and delighted in working together with them. His legacy will be carried on for generations with his children and grandchildren who too find the same simple joys in the earth, the farms of Mahoning Valley and the love of family.
Surviving are four children, David C. (Amy), Alan C. (Sally), Bethann J. Brault (Thomas) and Michael K. (Dinah); 14 grandchildren, Dorothy, Kacy, Jenna, Albert, Eleanor, Thomas, Margaret, Michael, Owen, Silas, Elsie, Asa, Lucy and Ruby; and four siblings, Harold, Leo, Phaon and Caroline Zacharias.
He was also predeceased by two sisters, Doris Everett and Lorraine Koch.
Service: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Gift of Life, www.donors1.org
. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com
.